Shopee sold 12 million items in first 24 minutes of ‘12.12’ sale

Online shopping site Shopee wrapped up the year-end shopping season on a record-breaking note when 12 million items were sold in the region in the first 24 minutes during its “12.12” Christmas sale. At its peak, one million items were bought in a single minute.

Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines, said: “We are humbled to end the year on a high note with a groundbreaking 12.12 Big Christmas Sale. Given the unprecedented year that 2020 has been, we wanted this to be a special day not just for Shopee, but for the people we serve. E-commerce has become of increasing importance in our lives. It has evolved beyond a platform to access basic needs to one that connects people and businesses. We are glad to celebrate the past five years with our users, sellers, and brand partners and are truly excited about what’s to come.”

Users joined Shopee every day for four weeks of fun and entertainment leading up to December 12, where they shopped for over 2 billion products. Consumers also spent more time on Shopee’s in-app games and features.

450 million views were recorded on Shopee Live across the entire 12.12 sale

Shopee’s in-app games were played a record of 2.7 billion times

Two of Shopee’s newest games, Shopee Bubble and Shopee Candy, were big hits with a total of 28 million hours played

The surge in shopping activity was also met with the increasing adoption of digital payments. Users enjoyed the convenience of ShopeePay, with orders paid via the mobile wallet surging 18 times.

Filipinos shopped for their home and entertainment needs with Home & Living, Mobile Accessories, and Fashion emerging as the best-selling product categories.

Home & Living: Consumers took the time to revamp their homes, with 1.5 million home decor products such as curtains, wallpapers, and 3D wall stickers sold.

Mobile Accessories: Smartphone accessories were a big priority as people geared up for the festive season. A total of one million smartphone accessories were sold, with phone cases, phone covers, and power banks being the most popular.

Fashion: There was a strong demand for fashion products, with 1.6 million tops sold. More Filipinos also focused on fitness with over 57,000 sports bras sold.

Powered by the surge in shopping activity, local businesses also posted impressive numbers. One top seller recorded more than 75,000 orders within 24 hours on December 12.

“We are extremely grateful for the unwavering support that our users, sellers, and brand partners have shown us. As we look ahead, we will continue meeting the needs of our local communities; making online shopping accessible, easy, and enjoyable for users; and helping businesses realize the growth opportunities for e-commerce in the region. We look forward to continuing creating new experiences and value for everyone in 2021,” Yu said.