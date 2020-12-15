Globe starts pre-orders for iPhone 12 with special payment options

Globe Telecom has announced that the new iPhone series –iPhone 12, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max — are now available for pre-orders.

Globe is offering special introductory pricing and choice of payment options. For a limited period, the Ayala-owned will be offering the iPhone 12 series at lower cashouts. This means that subscribers can get the iPhone 12 at P900/month per month with ThePLAN 1799 for 24 months lockup.

Customers also have the option to choose a longer lock-up with lower total cashouts and monthly payments. The iPhone 12 can be availed for as low as P450/month for new customers and P350/month for a recontracting customer with ThePLAN 1799 through this lock-up option.

Available for both new and recontracting customers, you can pay in fixed monthly installments for up to 36 months with 0% interest using your BPI or HSBC Credit Card.

Globe is also offering special cash out rates for customers who are ready to renew their postpaid plans, with discounts of up to P3,600 on the cashout on ThePLAN 1799 or higher, and for 36 months lock-up option.

For example, with ThePLAN 1799, a subscriber can get the iPhone 12 64 GB with a one-time cash out of P12,600, which can be spread throughout the 36-month contract period, charged to the bill.

Globe Postpaid customers can avail of the plans from Globe Online Shop at glbe.co/iPhone12, Globe Online Shop FB Messenger; select Globe Stores or visit www.globe.com.ph/iPhone12.

Globe Platinum customers, on the other hand, may also pre-order through their Relationship Managers, Thea, their Digital Assistant on Facebook Messenger, and at www.globe.com.ph/platinum/iphone-12.