Ifugao town is first LGU in Cordillera to deploy eBPLS

Business owners in the municipality of Alfonso Lista, Ifugao can look forward to faster and easier business permits and licensing applications with the launch of the Electronic Business Permits and Licensing System (eBPLS) last November 20, 2020.

The eBPLS is a cloud-based software developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) that allows end-users to file applications for new and renewal of business permits online.

The automation is a joint undertaking of the DICT along with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“The road towards the implementation of eBPLS here has been challenging knowing the struggles in connectivity in the Cordillera and the lack of needed ICT resources. Nonetheless, we persevered. With our collaboration with the LGU, DTI and DILG, we are able to make it happen,” said DICT Ifugao provincial officer Donald Trinidad.

Alfonso Lista is the first municipality in the Cordillera Administrative Region to adopt the eBPLS to promote a more competitive business environment in the area.

The adoption of the eBPLS in the municipalities of Tinoc and Lamut is also in the pipeline, with IT officers, Business Permits and Licensing Officers, and Treasury personnel having already undergone Users’ Training and Data Build-up early December 2020.