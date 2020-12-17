Converge ICT marks 1M subscribers with free speed boost

After hitting a million subscribers, broadband firm Converge ICT is celebrating the milestone by giving free speed increases to its customers of up to 300 Mbps.

Starting December 15, both existing and new subscribers will be able to have permanent speed upgrades to their plans without additional fees.

To avail of the free upgrade, existing subscribers need to log on to go-faster-now.convergeict.com for the speed increase to take effect. For new subscribers, application may be done via Converge ICT’s self-serve app site, https://gofiber.ph/

In an additional offer from Converge, new subscribers can also enjoy their first month completely free when they apply for any Converge plan from December 12, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

“The speed increase is one of the many steps we are undertaking to ensure that we follow through with our commitment to providing fast and affordable internet nationwide. With the holiday season fast approaching, the speed increase is also our way of giving back to Filipinos. We want to ensure they receive uninterrupted reliable internet that will allow them to stay connected to their loved ones this Christmas,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, founder and chief executive officer of Converge ICT.