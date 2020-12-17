Delivery app unveils eGift Card store for gift vouchers this Christmas

Lifestyle delivery app PICK.A.ROO has debuted its eGift Card store, which allows its users to purchase gift vouchers for their friends and family to use on the app.

Voucher amounts range from P100 to as much as P10,000, can be used to shop from all the stores on PICK.A.ROO. Once these vouchers have been purchased, buyers will receive a special code, which can then be sent out and gifted. Each voucher can only be used once, but customers can buy as many of these Christmas codes as they desire.

Since its launch, the brands that PICK.A.ROO users love are: Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, 8Cuts, Din Tai Fung, Farmers Market, Fresh Options, Hawker Chan, Kam’s Roast, Locavore, Manam, Milking Bombs, Mo’ Cookies, Mothercare, Ooma, Paradise Dynasty, Robinsons Supermarket, S&R, S&R Pizza, Tim Ho Wan, Via Mare, Wild Flour Café + Bakery, Zagana and Gourdo’s. New to the roster of shops are Dyson, Bizu, Cibo, Mary Grace, Landers Central Pizza, MedExpress, Ace Hardware, and True Value.

Customers can start up the live chat on the app, or send @pickaroo a message on Twitter, then drop a line for ROOdolph, in order to get a tailor-made set of gift suggestions.

PICK.A.ROO also has the new iPhone 12 lined up for pre-order in partnership with Beyond the Box, for a hassle-free delivery experience. Those interested can pre-order it on the app from December 16–17 and will be able to receive the device from December 18–21.

For those abroad that can’t make it home for the holidays, they can just shop on the app and pin a delivery address in any PICK.A.ROO-serviceable area. Presents sent out will be delivered to their doorsteps as quick as just an hour. The growing list of serviceable areas now also includes Bacoor, Imus, Lipa, and Nuvali.

Customers can also go a step further with the dinner planning, by scheduling deliveries as early as three days in advance. As an added treat, customers can use the code HOHOHO to get P200 off orders of at least P1,000, one-time use only, valid until January 31, 2021.

A free ROOdolph greeting card also comes with minimum spend purchases of P500 on all stores in the Gift Shop category, and free PICK.A.ROO ribbon with a minimum spend of P1,000 on select stores and store branches in the Gift Shop category.