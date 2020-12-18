JobStreet allows free job posting for employers, jobseekers

Online job portal JobStreet has announced that employers and jobseekers now have free and access to its platform.

JobStreet has introduced Lite Ad, a free and convenient job posting service for hirers. This feature will help hirers expand their recruitment to millions of talents visiting the platform monthly.

Lite Ad gives registered JobStreet employers the opportunity to post a job ad with a 30-day validity period and access to the Philippines’ largest talent pool for free.

Currently, JobStreet Philippines has over 12 million registered candidates, 5 million candidate visits, and 53 million page views per month.

JobStreet has also partnered with TM, a cellular service brand of Globe Telecom, to provide free access to its platform.

Candidates who are TM users get free 1GB of data for JobStreet app or website when registering to EasySURF50, valid for three days. Jobseekers can these browse of jobs available here and abroad.

“We understand that for the past months, companies were struggling when it comes to their overall operations due to the pandemic and many candidates were laid off by their employers. The Lite Ad and our partnership with TM are our humble gestures to allow Filipinos to get back on their feet by giving them free access to the platform for their hiring and job seeking needs,” said JobStreet Philippines country manager Philip Gioca.