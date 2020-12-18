Lenovo bares local availability of ‘world’s first foldable PC’

Lenovo has finally lifted the curtains on its first fully functional PC with a folding Oled display – the new ThinkPad X1 Fold. Now available through the brand’s authorized retail partners in the country on a by-order basis, the foldable PC will feature Dolby Atmos, 2K quality display, WiFi 6, 8th Gen Intel Core i5, 256GB SSD, and Windows 10 Pro.

Although the specs are not necessarily the most premium, the price says otherwise. With a whopping suggested retail price of P208,500, the X1 Fold is obviously not targeted for mainstream consumption. There are also several reports the latest Windows is not fully optimized for touchscreen use and the app store lacks options for this.

In any case, having the world’s “first foldable PC” can be an attractive selling point for users who brand themselves as pioneers and early adopters in technology. Aside from the device itself, owners of the X1 Fold can purchase a separate set of accessories, a companion keyboard priced around P11,000 and a pen around P4,800.

The main argument for the existence of this product right now is the need for modern IT environments that can facilitate a work-from-anywhere model. With a growing number of companies moving away to on-premise IT infrastructures, this five-years-in-the-making product is considered by Lenovo as a new category for personal computing.

According to Lenovo president for commercial PC and smart device business Christian Teismann, creating the first foldable PC in the world was a major engineering challenge for the company. With the design foundation of ThinkPad through the years, he says that the brand was able to build the “engineering masterpiece” that is the ThinkPad X1 Fold.

The ThinkPad X1 Fold dons a foldable 13.3” 2K Oled screen with Dolby Atmos Speaker System support, WiFi 6 and optional 5G connectivity, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor paired with an Integrated UHD 11th genneration graphics, a built-in kickstand, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

“The ThinkPad X1 Fold was designed to adapt to new remote office and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace groundbreaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration and entertainment as it seamlessly transforms to their specific needs,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

The device can be used in different ways, that is why it comes with a Lenovo Mode Switcher software. It can be operated flat on a surface similar to a large tablet, folded on a right angle like a small laptop, folded slightly to work like a hardbound book for reading news or e-books, or fully unfolded with the kickstand propped up.

“Lenovo will continue to challenge convention and reshape experiences through smarter technology, supported by robust IT services designed to drive customers’ intelligent transformation and empower them to pursue their desired outcomes,’’ Ngan said.