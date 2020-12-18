LGUs with best ICT solutions feted at Digital Governance Awards

Several municipalities, cities, and provinces were recognized for their excellence in the deployment of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions during the Digital Governance Awards (DGA) 2020.

The DGA selected awardees from different levels (city, municipality, and province) for each of the five (5) categories, namely:

Best in Customer Empowerment (G2C) Award,

Best in Business Empowerment (G2B) Award,

Best in Inter-Operability (G2G) Award,

Best in Government Internal Operations (G2I) Award, and

Best in Covid19 Pandemic Response (G2P)

The winning entries successfully demonstrated their potential to deliver a substantial impact on their respective constituents and communities.

“To our local government units (LGUs), as national and local government leaders, we shoulder the responsibility of achieving genuine change for the people we govern. My challenge is for you to take your communities to the inevitable digital future — to integrate innovative ICT-based strategies in problem-solving; to leverage data in governance; and to move towards sustainability through replicable and scalable initiatives that may benefit other neighboring communities,” DICT secretary Gregorio B. Honasan II said.

“By highlighting these innovative local ICT practices, we hope for other LGUs to replicate or to draw inspiration from said practices, helping the wider community — the whole nation — raise the bar of ICT-driven governance. We hope that this initiative will continue to spark innovation among LGUs in business development, social services as well as community development,” Honasan added.

DICT assistant secretary Emmanuel Rey Caintic also expressed his appreciation to all the LGU participants, noting that the event has become more influential with each passing year, with this year’s DGA garnering more than 100 entries from different LGUs across the country.

The annual event is a joint project of the DICT, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP).

The winners: