Smart taps Cignal to bring VSAT broadband to remote areas in PH

Smart Communications has signed up sister firm Cignal as its provider for satellite broadband services, which the local operator will offer in the countryside.

Smart will be utilizing Cignal’s VSAT technology as a broadband backhaul in areas that are difficult to reach through land-based networks. By doing so, Smart is expanding the availability of broadband services for its subscribers in areas that have low to no data coverage.

By using its VSAT service facilities, Cignal said Smart will be better able to deploy all-weather Internet connectivity in rural communities, especially those located in coastal and highland municipalities.

Cignal’s VSAT service is currently active in select cell sites across the Philippines: from Batanes, Calanasan and Kabugao in Apayao up north, to Kalayaan and San Vicente in Palawan, and down to the coastal areas municipalities in Tawi-Tawi and Basilan in Mindanao.

Earlier, Cignal provided support for Smart for its all-weather broadband technology to communities affected by Typhoon Rolly back in November. Smart and Cignal installed ten cell sites in the island province of Catanduanes in order to assist communities in recuperating, while offering residents broadband restoration to stay connected.

According to Cignal president and CEO Robert P. Galang, the partnership with Smart opens more doors for enterprise clients and communities in far-flung areas in need of better connectivity.

“This partnership is aligned with our mission to address the national clamor for better broadband connectivity and giving access to quality (and uninterrupted) entertainment to the nation. We are hopeful that through our VSAT broadband service, and this joint effort with Smart, we are able to ease the lives of Filipinos moving forward,” Galang said.