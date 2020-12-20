Tecno Spark 6 series now in PH

Tecno Mobile is reinforcing its continued presence in the African and South Asia markets with its new breed of budget devices – the Tecno Spark 6 series. These entry-level smartphones will be highlighting bigger screens, larger memory configurations, better camera technology, and boosted processing power when compared with their competition.

In fact, Tecno Mobile recently marked another milestone by selling over 10,000 units of its ‘Hero Phone’ Spark 6 in only three days. The brand has recently been garnering a swell of online engagement with its campaigns, even grabbing a Guinness World Record for the largest flipbook composed of photos taken using the Camon 15 Premier.

Particularly for its growing market in Pakistan, the brand also sponsored a short film entitled “Real Hero” starred by the country’s top celebrities. Aiming to secure a competitive pricing in the Philippines as well, the Spark 6 series will have a price tag of P3,990 to P6,490.

Recognizing the evolving need for high-performing, multi-tasking and affordable smartphones during these challenging times, global premier mobile phone brand TECNO Mobile has launched its latest innovation, the TECNO Spark 6 Series.

“Now more than ever, the smartphone is a necessity. It is an essential link to the outside world – for remote working, online learning, staying in touch with loved ones, getting news, and for entertainment. Tecno Mobile’s smartphones are affordable, and that includes the latest TECNO Spark 6 Series. We continue to develop our smartphones with the consumers’ changing needs,” said Ye Yuan, deputy general manager of Tecno Mobile.

The cheaper Spark 6 Go features a 13MP AI dual camera system with an 8MP front-facing camera module, Bluetooth Audio Share for connecting multiple wireless Bluetooth headsets at the same time, a 720p 6.54” display, Android 10 Go edition, rear-mounted fingerprint sensors, and a 5000mAh battery.

The midrange Spark 6, meanwhile, will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G70 chip. It also features a 720p 6.8” display, HiOS 7.0 based on Android 10, a 16MP quad camera setup, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a similar Bluetooth Audio Share function.

The Spark 6 will arrive in a single 4GB+128GB version priced at P6,490, while the Spark 6 Go will be available in either 4GB+64GB that retails for P5,490 or 2GB+32GB memory at P3,990. The two devices are already available in Tecno Mobile partner retail stores nationwide.