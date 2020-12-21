VIDEO | AMD marks first year of tie-up with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

This past weekend marked the end of the 2020 Formula One season and the first year of the AMD partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team.

AMD worked closely with The Pixelary to create 3D-rendered images of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance car using AMD Radeon ProRender.

Radeon ProRender is a rendering engine that allows creative professionals to produce photorealistic images in over a dozen leading digital content creation and CAD applications on virtually any GPU, CPU or OS.

AMD has released the renders of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W11 EQ Performance as high-resolution desktop wallpapers and via a video demo, and is detailing how the team was able to overcome tough challenges to produce authentic, accurate, and photorealistic representations of the racecar using Radeon ProRender.

While the original Mercedes renders were completed before the latest version of Radeon ProRender was available, recent tests running Radeon ProRender 2.0 with Blender on the new AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card allowed the team to render the ultra-high quality images 2.1 times faster (as shown in the video), showcasing the power of the latest AMD software and Radeon graphics.