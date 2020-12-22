More LGUs set up one-stop permit shops to fastrack cell tower rollout

Several local governments units (LGUs) in Palawan, Nueva Ecija, Negros Oriental, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Cebu, Quezon, Batangas, Bulacan and Ifugao have set up their respective one-stop shops to facilitate the issuance of permitting requirements for telcos.

Palawan has the most LGUs with one-stop shops with five — namely El Nido, Coron, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza,, and Aborlan — which have made it easier and faster for local telcos to process their applications to install new cell sites in their municipalities.

Nueva Ecija and Oriental Mindoro are not too far behind with four towns each easing their permitting requirements. These are Licab, Munoz, Cabiao and Talavera in Nueva Ecija; and Calapan, Puerto Galera, Bulalacao and Pola in Oriental Mindoro.

Negros Oriental has two LGUs — Dumaguete City and Tanjay City while Ipil in Zamboanga Sibugay; Toledo City in Cebu; Norzagaray in Bulacan; Lucena in Quezon; Balayan in Batangas; Mamburao in Occidental Mindoro; San Juan City in Metro Manila; and Alfonso Luna in Ifugao have also joined the list of LGUs.

“We are grateful for the initiative of these 24 local government units who are complementing our efforts to bring more connectivity and wider coverage in their respective areas. We are hoping that these LGUs will inspire others to support and be with us in bringing better, more enjoyable and accessible talk, SMS and data services to more Filipinos in 2021,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for program delivery under the network technical group.

Earlier this month, Makati, Manila, Marikina, Calamba, Tagaytay City and Legazpi in Albay were the first LGUs to set up their one-stop shop for permitting requirements of telcos.

Globe said it is counting for more LGUs in the coming weeks to ease up on their permitting requirements as the company targets to install 2,000 cell towers in 2021.