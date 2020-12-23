First winner of local ‘Call of Duty Mobile–Garena’ tourney bared

After five grueling rounds, F9 Esports defeated Team Secret to emerge as the winner of biggest non-professional “Call of Duty Mobile–Garena” tournament, “Smart Play: Squad Up”.

Both teams played incredibly well and traded numerous kills on the second day of the tournament hosted by mobile services provider Smart Communications, but only one could win the championship at the end.

F9 Esports beat over 100 other teams from North Luzon, Central Luzon, South Luzon, NCR, Visayas, and Mindanao to become the Grand Champion.

The team also won the Best of the Best award for producing the most highlights in the tournament and the Blitz award for winning in the fastest time possible. F9 member Dochaze won the One Man Army around for racking up the most kills in a match.

One of the hottest mobile games in the world today, Call of Duty: Mobile – Garena is a free-to-play shooter video game developed by TiMi Studios and published by Activision and Garena for Android and iOS devices.