Toyota PH rolls out restyled Yaris for 2021

After a series of model launches this year, carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) is wrapping up 2020 with the introduction of the 2021 update to its popular hatchback – the Toyota Yaris.

“It’s been a jam-packed year for Toyota this 2020,” said Elijah Marcial, vice president of marketing services at TMP. “But we’ve got one last exciting model this year that we’re sure many Filipinos will enjoy.”

“The Yaris appeals to many married professionals in their mid- to late 30s looking for a modern fun-to-drive vehicle that offers the great cargo space a hatchback offers,” Marcial said, describing the Yaris customer.

“The Yaris nameplate has amassed quite a loyal fan base for being synonymous with fun driving and flashy looks, and this year we’ve elevated it with a new premium eye-catching design to suit our customers’ evolving style. All without, of course, compromising on the power, convenience, and safety we’ve all come to expect from every Toyota,” she added.

The new Toyota Yaris sports an aggressive redesigned front grille that gives it a commanding and wide stance, flanked by new LED fog lamps across all variants.

On the 1.5 S CVT variant, the head lamps have been upgraded to LED and are now paired with new Daytime Running Lights (DRL). It also sports new kicks with its newly-designed 15-inch two-tone machine-finish alloy wheels across all variants.

The updates extend up to the interiors with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now a standard feature across all variants, and synthetic leather seats for the 1.5 S CVT variant.

Glossy piano black accents contrast with the body paint color and chrome finishes on the door handles, adding to the visual interest and sporty feel. Cars behind the new Yaris 1.5 S CVT variant are in for a visual treat with LED line guides outlining its rear combination lamps. Finally, the sporty rear spoiler completes its edgy look.

The new Yaris comes in an electrifying new “Cyan Metallic” color as well as other vibrant colors such as “Citrus Mica Metallic” and “Red Mica Metallic”. For something more classic, customers can also rock the new Yaris in “Super White II”.

Underneath that stylish facade is a 5L Dual VVT-i engine for the S CVT variant, and a 1.3L Dual VVT-i engine for the E CVT variant. Drivers can enjoy seamless and uncomplicated driving with its Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT).

Feel in control with paddle shifters conveniently placed behind the steering wheel of the 1.5 S CVT variant, which are especially helpful when overtaking. This variant also offers Eco and Sport Drive Modes.

Customers who opt for the 1.5 S CVT variant won’t have to scramble for their keys with its Smart Entry and Push Start System. This variant also comes in new synthetic leather seats and boasts an immersive 6-speaker system.

The back, front, and all sides are covered with seven SRS airbags come equipped as standard on all Yaris variants. Even in sticky situations, the new Yaris minimizes risks with its Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) which helps prevent side skids and assists in stabilizing the car when abruptly turning on a tight curve.

The Yaris also features Hill-Start Assist so drivers can safely advance uphill from a full stop with ease. The 1.5 S CVT variant also comes with automated safety features like Speed-Sensing Door Locks.