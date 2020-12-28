ABS-CBN gets 2nd diamond creator award from YouTube

ABS-CBN said it has received its second Diamond Creator Award from YouTube, solidifying its stature as a major content producer for both news and entertainment on the digital platform.

ABS-CBN officials led by chairman Mark Lopez, chief executive officer and president Carlo Katigbak, chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes, Integrated News head Ging Reyes, and Digital head Jamie Lopez display the two awards from YouTube

ABS-CBN News received last November a diamond play button, which is given to creators that reached 10 million subscribers. It hit the mark last August and now has 11 million subscribers and over 6.7 billion lifetime views on the video-sharing platform.

The Lopez-owned network first became a YouTube diamond creator in 2018 for its ABS-CBN Entertainment channel, which now has 31.6 million subscribers with over 38.8 billion lifetime views. It is the first YouTube channel in the Philippines to hit 30 million subscribers, the second most subscribed YouTube channel in Southeast Asia, and the tenth most watched channel in the world as of October this year.

ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel houses a variety of news and current affairs content from its different news programs and platforms including the live streaming of flagship newscast “TV Patrol” and important coverages of TeleRadyo and ANC, the ABS-CBN News Channel. Currently, ABS-CBN News now reaches an even wider audience after making its content accessible worldwide.

After the shutdown of its broadcast operations due to the non-renewal of its legislative franchise, ABS-CBN began to offer more content online to reach viewers all over the world through Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, its streaming service iWantTFC, and through partnerships with other digital companies.

Other ABS-CBN YouTube channels with millions of subscribers and billions of views as of October 2020 are: Star Music (5.6 million subscribers and 2.3 billion views), “Pinoy Big Brother” (3.6 million subscribers and two billion views), Star Cinema (3.3 million subscribers and 1.1 billion views), “The Voice Kids Philippines” (2.5 million subscribers and 1.4 billion views), and The Gold Squad (2.4 million subscribers and 204.7 million views).