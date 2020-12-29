Converge ICT rolls out free speed upgrade for Plan 1500

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT has activated a new round of speed upgrades after providing free speed increases to its customers earlier this month as part of the company’s celebration for achieving one million subscribers.

As part of Converge’s second rollout of upgrades starting December 22, both existing and new subscribers of Plan 1500 will now get to enjoy a permanent upgrade to their plan without any additional fees, accompanying Converge’s free speed upgrades in their other consumer plans.

Subscribers of Plan 1500 will now also be able to have an even higher speed add-on of up to 45 Mbps when they pay an additional P99. From the previously-offered 35 Mbps, an additional 10 Mbps has been added to the package free of charge.

Subscribers will be notified via SMS or email of the speed upgrade. For them to enjoy the upgraded speeds, they need to ensure that their account information is up-to-date.

In an additional offer from Converge, new subscribers can also enjoy their first month completely free when they apply for select residential plans from December 12, 2020 to January 31, 2021.