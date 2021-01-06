UPOU to offer online master’s program in R&D Management

The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) said it is offering the newly approved Master of Research and Development & Management (MR&DM) program in the first semester of academic year 2021-2022.

The MR&DM is a 36-unit fully online graduate program designed to develop knowledge and skills in effective leadership of government and private R&D organizations and research funding institutions.

The UP Board of Regents (BOR) approved the MR&DM program proposal at its 1356th BOR Meeting held on November 26, 2020. 

Applications for admission are now being accepted.  For inquiries or questions about the online program, visit this site or leave a message at their Facebook page.

