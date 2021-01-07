E-cigarette maker MOK intros 2 new devices

In an attempt to elevate the heat-not-burn experience of adult smokers looking for the better alternative to traditional cigarettes, e-cigarette maker MOK has launched two new devices in the country.

Through a virtual launch, the company introduced the MOK 2.0 and the MOK mini Plus which boast of improved functions and style that fit the lifestyle of their users.

As the new flagship device of the MOK portfolio, MOK 2.0 flaunts sophisticated angles and a metallic finish that exude “premium-ness” and elegance.

The MOK 2.0 also features a next-generation OLED panel on the pocket charger and even faster pre-heating cycles of 12 seconds and charging times of 2 minutes 30 seconds for the holder and 1 hour 30 minutes for the pocket charger.

“This is the most premium MOK device that’s out in the market. The new MOK 2.0 boasts of defined, angular shapes, and a truly metallic finish furthers MOK’s signature of sophistication,” said Cax Mayuga, MOK Philippines marketing director during its recent virtual launch.

MOK mini Plus, on the other hand, is ultra-compact and ultra-lightweight. The device now comes in a matte metallic finish for a minimalist, elegant look. MOK mini Plus also has the fast 12-second pre-heating cycle and can be used up to 12 times consecutively in one full charge.

Aside from the original three variants, Oriental Hue is also launched for those looking for a full-bodied, strong tobacco flavored vapor. All four variants make use of real tobacco leaves for an authentic tobacco experience.

The new products are already available in MOK official stores in Shopee, Lazada, and select hubs of GrabExpress, as well as MOK Specialty Kiosks in Eastwood Mall, SM City North EDSA, SM City Sta. Mesa, SM City Manila, and METL!VE.