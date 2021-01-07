PayMaya enables cashless payments for PSA documents

Filipinos looking to secure civil registry documents from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) can now pay for their transactions as digital financial services firm PayMaya has equipped the agency with QR payments.

Photo shows PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, national statistician and civil registrar general, paying for his documents using his PayMaya app

Beginning at the Civil Registration System (CRS) Central Outlet at East Avenue, Quezon City, PSA is now offering PayMaya QR as a safe and contactless payment method for its clients to secure civil registry documents such as birth, death, and marriage certificates, among others.

To pay for their documents, they only need to scan the PayMaya QR displayed at designated payment windows in the PSA CRS Central Outlet using the PayMaya app on their phones. PSA said it will offer the same contactless payment facility from PayMaya in their other PSA CRS outlets nationwide.

“With the availability of PayMaya QR as a payment method initially at the PSA CRS Central Outlet, there is now a faster and safer way for Filipinos to pay for their needed documents. This is especially critical at this time as we work to make our services more available to the public in a safer manner through contactless payments. We look forward to offering this service to more outlets nationwide soon,” said PSA undersecretary Dennis S. Mapa, national statistician and civil registrar general.

PayMaya will also be soon available as a payment method in the online channels of PSA, allowing account holders to pay for civil registry documents using only their mobile numbers linked to their PayMaya accounts. PayMaya is also enabling PSA to accept any credit, debit, and prepaid card for online transactions.

“We are excited to work with PSA in offering a seamless and contactless payment experience at their CRS Outlets. This will not only help improve their services but will also encourage Filipinos to access safer and more convenient digital financial services,” added PayMaya founder and CEO Orlando Vea.

PayMaya closed out 2020 with over 60 government partners both in the national and local levels, enabling their initiatives to digitally accept payments or disburse financial aid to their respective constituents.

Businesses, for example, can pay for fees with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Social Security System (SSS), and the PAG-IBIG Fund, among others, using their PayMaya accounts or via card payments.

Local government units such as the cities of Manila, Pasig, Mandaluyong, Caloocan, Quezon City, and Las Pinas, among others, have likewise tapped PayMaya for digital payment acceptance and also to help disburse financial aid to qualified beneficiaries in their areas, particularly during the start of the enhanced community quarantine.