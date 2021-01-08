AIM taps AI to curb water shortage in Metro Manila

Researchers from the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help curb water shortages in the east service area of Metro Manila.

Sample data from the research team: daily historical water levels for Angat Dam, covering a 20-year

period from 2001 to 2020. Observations in blue denote the training set, green denote the test set

The research team, led by Dr. Christopher Monterola, under the AIM-Analytics, Computing, and Complex Systems Laboratory (ACCeSs), developed a simulation modeling software to enhance Manila Water’s capability in forecasting the water supply system of Angat-Ipo-La Mesa Dams and its treatment plants and storage reservoir.

“The forecast models will serve as a tool in day-to-day operations of the Manila Water for the enhanced distribution of water supply in the Manila East Zone to cater the needs of its consumers — household, business, and industries,” said Monterola.

The team shared that they integrated different statistical, machine learning models, and input parameters in the development of reliable forecast models from the water source to the Manila Water treatment plants.

They have already completed the development of forecasting models for each dam. Currently, the project team is continuously retraining and redesigning the simulation model software by adding more input parameters relevant to the improvement of their methodology and model architectures.

The team also shared that their modeling software can be used to forecast the water supply of other dams in the Philippines, providing more opportunities for other agencies to get the benefit of this tool.

The AIM-ACCesS team, with Manila Water, started the project in February 2020 with support from the Department of Science and Technology’s Collaborative Research and Development to Leverage Philippine Economy (CRADLE) Program and monitoring efforts from DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEERD).

“With much data that is already out there, it is high time that we maximize the power of emerging technologies like AI and machine learning to improve and affect the daily lives of Filipinos. AIM’s forecast modeling fulfills this by seamlessly providing apt agencies with helpful data as basis for decision and policy making on water supply to avoid shortages,” said DOST-PCIEERD executive director Enrico Paringit.