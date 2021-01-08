Globe readies Malacanang, Senate, Congress for 5G upgrades

Ayala-owned operator Globe Telecom said it will install 5G technology to improve indoor coverage in several buildings in Malacanang Palace, the Senate, and the House of Representatives.

Globe said 5G technology will be activated in Kalayaan Hall, Mabini Hall and the Presidential Guest House in Malacanang; the Senate and GSIS buildings in the Senate; and in the Main, North, South, House of Representatives Annex, Ramon V. Mitra and the Legislative Library Buildings in the Lower House.

“These buildings house key branches of our government which in turn provide basic and immediate services to our nation. By upgrading our indoor solutions, our new system will increase and augment capacity and extend coverage to provide wider service access inside these offices,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for program delivery in the network technical group.

“Moreover, these important government offices will be 5G ready so Internet services will be much faster and better. These efforts will help our Chief Executive, his cabinet and our lawmakers to communicate and update executive and legislative efforts that will best serve the people.”

Globe has submitted its design and upgrade proposals to Malacanang, Senate and the House of Representatives. The proposals are expected to be finalized and approved within the month. Once the project takes off, the modernization efforts are scheduled to take at least eight to 16 weeks.