PH teams all set for MLBB M2 World Championship in SG

Two teams from the Philippines are now gearing up for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) M2 World Championship (M2) taking place in Singapore on January 18 to 24, 2021.

Organized by MOONTON Technology Co. Ltd. in collaboration with Singapore’s Cybersports and Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), M2 will be the first global offline e-sports event to be held in Southeast Asia in 2021.

E-sports teams from around the world will be converging in the safe confines of Shangri-La Hotel Singapore to battle for a prize pool of $300,000 behind closed doors.

The winning team will walk away with $140,000 in cash and will also receive its very own skin integrated with the team’s branding on a hero of choice.

MOONTON also announced that top e-sports teams hailing from as far as Japan, Brazil, and Russia will be flying to Singapore to compete in the e-sports tournament.

The teams who have been invited to Singapore are as follows:

Indonesia – RRQ, ALTER EGO ESPORTS

Philippines – BREN ESPORTS, OMEGA ESPORTS

Malaysia – TODAK

Singapore – RSG, EVOS SG

Myanmar – BURMESE GHOULS

Japan – 10S GAMING FROST

Cambodia – IMPUNITY KH

Russia – UNIQUE DEVU

Brazil – DREAMMAX

As one of the most popular e-sports titles in Southeast Asia and in international markets including Japan, Brazil and Russia, MLBB recently reached one billion downloads on iOS and Android mobile phones in November this year.

In November, MOONTON also announced that 9.77 billion matches have been played and 9.8 million players have reached the top rank of Mythic. The growth of the game has been exponential in the past year and M2 World Championship is expected to reach 400 million views through various broadcast channels.

“Mobile Legends traces much of its global success today to its roots in Southeast Asia and MOONTON is very pleased to bring this great news to gamers everywhere with much thanks to the support of the Singapore government and our industry partners. This will be our most exciting event ever as our top players embark on this epic journey to battle it out in Singapore,” said Justin Yuan, co-founder and chief executive of MOONTON.

“The growth of esports continues to accelerate, especially in such uncertain times. We are heartened to welcome a global title like Mobile Legends, as we safely and gradually resume events in Singapore. MOONTON’s confidence in hosting the M2 World Championship in Singapore is a testament to our reputation as a safe and trusted destination and we will continue to step up the necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors. With the hosting of the M2 World Championship, we look forward to connect with fans virtually and hope to welcome e-sports enthusiasts around the world for future international esports tournaments and events,” said Jean Ng, executive director for attractions, entertainment and tourism concept development at Singapore Tourism Board.

All approved travelers must abide by the requirements on Covid-19 prevention and control and prevailing public health regulations. MOONTON has worked with various industry experts to design operational plans that adheres to the Safe Management Measures (SMM) required by the local authorities.

A safety protocol handbook will also be distributed digitally pre-arrival and in hard copy on arrival to all participants, detailing what needs to be done from leaving their countries, arriving in Singapore, and eventually landing back home.

In anticipation of the tournament, a teaser video announcing the upcoming M2 World Championship for January 2021 was launched by MOONTON.