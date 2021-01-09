Dell bares several product announcements prior to CES 2021

Dell Technologies is focusing on remote work flexibility with new additions to its product and software portfolio that include updates to the Latitude business laptop series and OptiPlex PCs, curved and videoconferencing monitors, an AI and machine learning-powered software, and a “unified” cloud solution for businesses.

For its business laptops, Dell announced the newest Latitude 9000, 7000 and 5000 devices. The 9000 series will now come with the latest 11th Generation Intel processors, and feature a more privacy-oriented webcam called SafeShutter – a technology that blocks camera operations when not in use and will only go live for conference calls.

Aside from new processors and webcams, the Latitude 9420 and 9520 will arrive in both standard clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors, and will get a set of more powerful speakers and camera enhancements. New features introduced for the series include the debuting Intel Visual Sensing Technology for auto wake and lock functionality, and WiFi 6E compatibility.

The company’s first 15-inch enterprise model of its class also arrives in the form of the new Latitude 7520. This large screen variant offers a 4k resolution panel with an optional FHD webcam, Intel Tiger Lake processors, and 32GB on-board memory, and will also be available in either traditional clamshell or convertible form factor.

Meanwhile, the new Latitude 5000 and Precision 3560 PCs will be the official representatives of the company’s “Progress Made Real” social impact plan, since these new devices are made from bioplastic – specifically tall oil, a by-product of the paper-making process. Bioplastic will be used for the laptop lids, a step forward for Dell’s goal of manufacturing more than half of its products from recycled and renewable materials by 2030.

“People’s expectations of their technology continue to evolve. It’s why we push beyond barriers to create devices that offer better experiences and are more integrated into our lives. Our new intelligent PCs make it possible for us to work smarter and collaborate easier, so we can give our best selves in all that we do. Secure, sustainable and smart: that’s the way forward for PCs,” said Ed Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies.

To address the common pain points of remote collaboration, the brand will also be introducing its exclusive Dell Optimizer software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities to fine-tune the performance and connectivity of applications being used. This includes intelligent background noise-cancelling and auto-mute, as well as ExpressConnect – a feature that enables users to prioritize their bandwidth for conferencing apps.

On a broader front, Dell’s Unified Workspace offering is oriented to handle the deployment, security, management, and support strategies for a client’s modernization journey. To support this goal, the new Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing monitors already come certified for Microsoft Teams and feature facial recognition for sign-in, as well as hands-free commands.

Official pricing and availability for the Latitude 9420 and 9520 will be announced by the end of Q1 2021. Meanwhile, the Latitude 7520 and 5420 will have a price tag starting at $1,649 (around P79,245) and $1,049 (around P50,411) respectively, and will be available on Tuesday, January 12. On the same date, the Precision 3560 will also be available, retailing for $1,189 (around P57,139). More information about the products will be revealed on CES 2021.