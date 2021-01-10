LGUs told: Set up ‘e-biz one-stop shop’ before June 17

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) reminded on Friday, Jan. 8, local government units (LGUs) to automate their transactions before June 17, 2021, by putting up an electronic Business One-Stop Shop or e-BOSS.

ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica led the on-the-spot inspections in Metro Manila that started this week to check the compliance of LGUs to the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) and Efficient Delivery of Government Service Act, with provision directing government offices to set up their own BOSS.

BOSS is a single-window system that streamlines application forms and submission of documents in government offices in one window only.

The e-BOSS, on the other hand, uses the Electronic Business Permitting and Licensing System or eBPLS developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology that allows the public to perform government transactions online.

It also targets to fully automate transactions in LGUs from downloading of forms, using e-signature, up to online payment.

Among the LGUs that ARTA has visited include Malabon City, Quezon City, Pasig City, and Manila.

In his visit to Quezon City and Pasig City LGUs, Belgica lauded the LGUs’ effort to fully automate their transactions to make it easier for the public to do business with the government.

“You can really see the trajectory of Quezon City. It is also in compliance with the directive of our President to put everything online. It perfectly fits their motto, QC Biz Easy. We hope to see the online payment very soon,” said Belgica.

The ARTA team also visited Pasig City’s BOSS sites for business permit application and renewal process in its city hall and in Ayala Mall The 30th.

“I do hope that the initiatives of Pasig City will also be replicated by other LGUs and I believe that they would be fully automating within the next few months before June 17, which is the deadline,” the ARTA chief added.

Under the EODB law, LGUs have deadline until June 17, 2021 to establish their e-BOSS.

“LGUs who will be found to be non-compliant with the requirements of the law shall receive Notice of Deficiencies and may be subjected to a formal investigation which may result to an administrative case,” he added. — Kris Crismundo (PNA)