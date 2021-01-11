Lenovo introduces 5G-powered IdeaPad for CES 2021

Lenovo has officially lifted the curtains on one of its major announcements for CES 2021 – a 5G-capable laptop. This unveiling, alongside the Tab P11 with 2K display, introduces the fan-less IdeaPad that is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor.

The portable Lenovo IdeaPad 5G will offer up to 20 hours of battery life on continuous video playback displayed on a 14-inch 1080p screen with 300 nits of brightness. It comes in a traditional clamshell form factor, sub-6 GHz speeds and 4G LTE support, a SIM card holder, and the Windows 10 platform.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform found on the IdeaPad 5G will be using an Adreno 680 for graphics and Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF for connectivity needs. As long as the user has 5G service, the laptop can download at speeds exponentially faster than what 4G currently has to offer.

The same 14-inch IdeaPad will arrive in a 4G/LTE variant donning a Snapdragon 8c platform. Both versions have up to 8GB LPDDR4X memory and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, and features a Light Silver paintjob.

Akin to a tablet, the internals of these two laptops makes way for a fan-less design. This means that the laptops will achieve a more quiet and cooler operating parameters. On top of that, the user-facing speakers are optimized by Dolby Audio and comes with a dual array microphone for online calls.

As a security measure, the IdeaPad 5G also uses facial recognition software through an infrared camera. Other features include a 51WHr battery with Rapid Charge Express and a USB Type-C port, Lenovo Vantage for status updates regarding battery capacity retention and temperature, and Lenovo Smart Assist for hands-free video playback and video upscaling capabilities.

Aside from the IdeaPad 5G and 4G/LTE, Lenovo also introduced the IdeaPad 5i Pro and 5 Pro – both arriving in 14-inch and 16-inch variants. The IdeaPad 5 Pro in Storm Grey will be powered by an AMD CPU, while the IdeaPad 5i Pro in Cloud Grey will be backed by an Intel CPU.

Official pricing for the IdeaPad 5G and 4G/LTE is yet to be revealed. The IdeaPad 5 Pro starts at P46,726 and P55,348 for the 14-inch and 16-inch variants respectively. Meanwhile, the IdeaPad 5i Pro starts at P40,878 and P52,574 also for the 14-inch and 16-inch variants respectively.