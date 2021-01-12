PH ranks 9th on list of nations with most gaming tweets

For the first time ever, there were more than 2 billion tweets about gaming were recorded globally in 2020. This is up 75% from 2019, with a 49% increase in unique authors.

The presence of Filipinos who are passionate about gaming was also felt on Twitter. In fact, the growth of conversations on gaming in the Philippines rose to 87% from 2019 to 2020.

From 2019’s top 10 finish, the Philippines now ranks 9th on countries that tweeted the most about gaming in 2020.

Filipinos did not miss a chance to know what’s the latest in the gaming scene. Be it from the hottest games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons (@animalcrossing) to League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends), Twitter became the field where Filipinos and people around the globe actively express their passion for gaming.

From global championships to major announcements, Twitter continued to be the virtual esports bar in 2020. The esports conversation was up 14% compared to 2019.