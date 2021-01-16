PAF launches online payment system powered by Landbank

In response to the growing demand for safe and contactless payment services, the Philippine Air Force (PAF), in partnership with the Land Bank of the Philippines, officially launched the PAF Online Payment System (POPS) at Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City on January 12, 2021.

Powered by Landbank’s Link.BizPortal Facility, the POPS will facilitate the online payment of light and water utility dues, bidding document fees, and trust receipts for the Air Force General Hospital.

The launching ceremony was led by Department of National Defense (DND) secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deputy chief of staff vice admiral Erick I. Kagaoan, PAF chief lieutenant general Allen T. Paredes, and Landbank president and CEO Cecilia C. Borromeo.

“We congratulate the Philippine Air Force for taking the lead, and being the first among the major services of the AFP to implement this online payment system. The launching of POPS is even more timely and relevant as we continue to leverage on digital channels to meet the growing demand for contactless financial solutions in the new normal,” Landbank president and CEO Borromeo said.

The PAF is among the 767 Landbank Link.BizPortal partner-merchants nationwide.

As of December 2020, the Link.Biz has facilitated a total of 2.12 million transactions amounting to P7.95 billion, representing increases of 35% and 71%, respectively, over the same period in 2019.