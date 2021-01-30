UNBOXING | Asus Zenbook 14 (UX435)

The lightweight ZenBook 14 (UX435) houses a Tiger Lake processor, a dedicated Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics, 16GB LPDDR4X onboard memory, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 63-Wh battery – all housed in its Pine Grey brushed concentric aluminum metal chassis.

The Zenbook comes bundled with a 65W USB Type-C power supply, a plug-and-play USB to Ethernet adapter, and a black laptop sleeve.

The left side of the device provides two Thunderbolt 4 connections. The first one is for power delivery, while the second one is used for DisplayPort via USB-C to connect either a docking station or an external GPU.

On the right side, users can spot a microSD card reader, an audio combo port, and a USB Type-A port.

Below the backlit chiclet keyboard is a touchscreen secondary display called ScreenPad which can be configured for different functions and commands. By default, it has quick access to Number Key, Calculator, Alarms & Clock, and even Spotify among others.