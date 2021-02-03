PODCAST | Cyber lawyer Atty. JJ Disini sheds light on the motivations behind the push for the Electronic Commerce Act

Atty. Jose Jesus (JJ) Disini shared his experiences and insights as one of the country’s leading experts in information and technology, from the days he drafted the implementing rules for the E-Commerce Act, to his jurisprudence on the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, as he made a guest appearance in the fourth episode of the new podcast IN BETWEEN presented by Tech Sabado and Newsbytes.PH.

Before being the founder of the first research program on Internet and Society in the College of Law of the University of the Philippines, as well as the petitioner and lead counsel in Disini v. The Secretary of Justice where he argued against the privacy violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act, Atty. JJ Disini graduated from the UP College of Law and placed 7th in the Bar Examinations.

He has been continuously practicing law since 2004 and eventually obtained a Degree in Masters of Law LLM from Harvard Law School. He is now a professional lecturer at the Philippine Judicial Academy and a professor in the University of the Philippines College of Law where he teaches the Law on Cyberspace, Advanced Issues in Intellectual Property, Bills and Notes, Credit Transactions, Torts and Damages, and Negotiation and Mediation.

As the first lawyer member of the Philippine Internet Commerce Society (PICS), it was there where he realized the route he was about to take, for which he is now proud for sticking with.

“I made a plan. I’m going to quit the firm, I’m going to set up my law firm, I’m going to teach, and then do something I’ve never done before – organize a seminar where I’m going to talk about cyberspace. The other thing I was keen to do is what they call education marketing where you give lectures and educate people about your practice area,” Disini shared.

Atty. Disini also shared how the government was pressured to sign the e-Commerce Act which had a cybercrime provision, into law due to the I Love You virus incident that infected more than 10 million Windows personal computers around the globe.

“When they traced the source of the I Love You virus back to the Philippines, which went through Europe and disabled a lot of systems including systems of the Pentagon, the US Federal government, in a sense, took it personally. They had FBI agents come and go the NBI to do the forensics. At the time, they did not know what crime to charge.”

When asked about his future plans or projects in the pipeline, Atty. JJ Disini replied that he plans to cut back on his practice and focus more on projects and efforts that can help the government improve, especially in capacity building.

“I have this law firm where we’re planning to continue adding more partners. If I could get a chance to step back from practice and practice less, I would love to that and then focus more on things like teaching and doing more policy work – more law school centered.”