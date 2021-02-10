PODCAST | Ex-IT journo Dom Danao relives PinoyMail days, shares entrepreneurial journey

Tech entrepreneur and Pinoymail founder Dominick Danao recounted his journey from becoming an infotech journalist, setting up the Philippine version of Hotmail, heading the innovations at the Information Systems Group of Globe Telecom, until recently establishing the fintech company Magpie.IM and expense management solution Xpense.io during the fifth episode of IN BETWEEN presented by Tech Sabado and Newsbytes.PH.

Danao initially took up a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics course in the University of the Philippines where he majored in Computer Sciences. At the time, he joined several organizations that included The Philippine Collegian, the UP Writers Club, League of Filipino Students, the Students Christian Movement, Dulaang Peryante, and Samasa.

Despite being unable to finish his course, Danao decided to shift to a Bachelor of Arts in Communication majoring in Journalism. He remarked at how he was the chairman for the League of Filipino Students, and if that happened during the current administration today, he would have been red-tagged. He has been an outspoken activist during those years, and was passionate against issues at the time with US military bases.

“After that, I chose to become a journalist. My first stint was in the Manila Times when the paper was owned by (John) Gokongwei.”

Danao was one of the youngest editors for the major news daily and went on to become an editorial writer. Eventually, he joined a team of reporters and correspondents for the small circulation newspaper ‘Today’ that covered LGUs and police departments for 17 towns and cities in the Metropolitan area.

“That is where I discovered tech journalism. I didn’t really start as a tech journalist, but I got the position after the former editors of the section left. For the tech page, I became the only reporter and editor all-in-one.”

Apart from being Today’s reporter for information technology, Danao was also in charge editing the weekly special section where he traveled to several Asian cities to cover IT trends. He then eventually co-produced Folio, a bi-monthly feature magazine where he focused mainly on copy editing and art direction responsibilities.

In March of 1998, Danao officially launched Pinoymail as the country’s first ever free electronic mail service dedicated for Filipinos. It functioned in a similar way to web-based email platforms at the time where subscribers can send and receive e-mails from any Internet-powered computer terminal.

During his stay at the company, Danao also served as the spokesperson and publicity campaign coordinator, launched the electronic greeting cards service ‘Pinoycards’ in the Philippines, launched the WebTxt service that enabled users to send short messages to any mobile phone from the Web, and upgraded the service to a more scalable configuration that can handle the growth in subscribers.

At around 100,000 subscribers, the company was sold to Orlando Vea’s NewNet Holdings. Vea is the founder of Smart Communications who purchased a 90% stake of Pinoymail.com in 1999. Danao still tried to partner up with corporate and educational institutions but decided to move on and join Sun Cellular as head of the Wireless Data Group (WDG).

In 2004, he was appointed as the marketing director for value-added services (VAS) where he was responsible for the branding and revenue generation through media advertising and merchandising. The following year, he was promoted to assistant vice president.

“After Sun, from being part of a team that took care of content providers (i.e. ringtone sellers and service providers), I went to the other side. I resigned from Sun because I wanted to start a business again – a service provider doing chat and mobile telephony.”

“Unfortunately, I was ill-equipped and I did not have capital. I did not have the team and I did not have the smarts to actually implement a mobile app on my own. I had ideas, but I was unable to execute them all.”

Before moving on to work at Globe Telecom, his NTC-licensed startup Happy.Mobile Corp managed to be the exclusive provider of VAS-SMS infrastructure for Bayan Communications, successfully set up and managed the mobile services of Bluemedia Communications, brought tri-telco connectivity for the iMail push email service of Eureka Mobile Communications, and many more.

From 2012 to 2015, Danao led the Innovations and Solutions Delivery department at Globe Telecom. There, he spearheaded the drive and thought leadership towards next generation enablers like cloud computing, API management and monetization, big data, and mobility programs.

“I was very lucky to have the opportunity to work with a very mission-oriented team with the goal of trying to seize the number one position from PLDT. Globe has always been number one in postpaid since the profile matched with Globe’s branding. We introduced the idea of the cloud to Globe. We all know the telcos are very hardware-oriented, but we saw that the business was not necessarily the most profitable moving forward.”

Ultimately, Danao focused his efforts in developing his own digital payment solution called Magpie.IM, co-founded with his cousin Jon Raphael Danao. The project was initially created to serve as an internet marketplace, hence the ‘IM’, built around the social media platform Twitter.

After his realization that Twitter is not compatible with the commerce business, Magpie.IM ditched the marketplace and promotion aspects and zeroed in on the small corner of e-commerce which are digital payments. This strategy proved to be effective according to Danao, even sharing how Magpie.IM has seen exponential growth in 2020 with the emerging trends.

“Before it was difficult to convince customers in digitizing their stores and choosing Magpie.IM as their payment system. Last year, the tables turned. Around April to July, those who ignored us came for us. We were now the ones who can’t keep up with the ingestion of clients.”

Danao likened the business’ growth to the shape of a hockey stick, a stagnant line that met an abrupt and quick rise. He also added that he is expecting an even bigger year for Magpie.IM this 2021.