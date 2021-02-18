PODCAST | Dell Technologies country GM Ronnie Latinazo narrates his journey to becoming one of the top IT execs in the country

Ronnie Latinazo is currently the country general manager for the Philippines at Dell Technologies, a company that is an amalgamation of eight technology leaders – Dell, Dell EMC, Pivotal, Boomi, RSA, Secureworks, Virtustream and VMware.

For the sixth episode of the new podcast series IN BETWEEN presented by Tech Sabado and Newsbytes.PH, Latinazo shares his career from working for IBM to becoming the sole country manager for EMC in the Philippines before the Dell Inc. acquisition.

With over 30 years of sales leadership experience in the technology industry – including software, hardware and services, he is responsible for running, developing and growing the overall business of Dell Technologies in the Philippines.

Latinazo finished high school in Ateneo de Manila University and proceeded to take up a psychology course in the University of the Philippines.

“My initial plan was to become a pre-med student in UP. After one semester, my interest changed. I wanted something more analytical and involved more logic. I decided that I had to shift.”

He eventually switched gears and graduated Cum Laude for his Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1985.

“That landed me in an economics track, which of course, is far different from medicine. Luckily, I ended up joining SGV (SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co) in the management services side. I was a technical staff doing research.”

In his stay with the SGV professional services firm, Latinazo was in charge of executive summary briefings, monthly publications, and preparing data. SGV in its conception, was as a one-man accounting firm and branched out its scope of practice to audit, tax, and consulting services in the 90s.

“Back then, data collection was manual. I go to the agencies, cut out newspaper clippings, put them in digital format, organize them, then make copies. Technology was crude back in the day.”

His two-year stint in SGV made him aim for a higher managerial position. Similar to the route of his peers in the company, Latinazo pursued an MBA program in UP Diliman on a full-time basis after he fulfilled his contract.

While taking his Master’s degree, Latinazo was hired as a marketing trainee for tech company International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). He ended up not finishing his program to focus on his new-found career.

“When I saw the ad ‘marketing trainee’, I thought it was really a marketing role. In IBM, that’s actually a route, the roadmap for that is either a pre-sales role or a sales role. I only found that out when I was already undergoing training.”

Eventually, Latinazo headed the telco solutions department in IBM. It was at this time that EMC invited him to join its team. In the 90s, EMC was one of the most successful stocks on Wall Street, closely following Dell. The company focused on the data storage and data management business.

“After so many discussions, initially, I said no. I’ve always been in the industry side – banking, telco, and EMC was a product company. It was a storage company. I felt that it was too limiting. But they were persistent.”

Since the company was expanding its business in the region, Latinazo led the inception of EMC’s foray in the country. He remarked at how there were many risks in introducing the product to the Philippine market, but he was backed by a reputable company.

“It was a good challenge. It was an opportunity for me to essentially start up a new company. I haven’t experienced that; I’ve always worked for a company that’s established. Although they’re all market leaders, EMC was a market leader in its own right. It was the leader in the storage space.”

When asked what he considered were the greatest challenges for EMC at the time, Latinazo replied that it was not the competition. In fact, he described the way EMC was selling the product as almost ‘evangelist’, shifting the market’s server-centric mindset to a storage-centric one.

On October of 2015, Dell announced its intent to acquire EMC for a deal valued at $67 billion – which is still considered as the largest acquisition in the history of the technology sector. The merger was completed on September of 2016.

“In 2017, operationally, the two companies came together. I was fortunate to be given the opportunity to head the combined teams in the Philippines. They gave me that role. My challenge back then was how do I gel the two teams from different cultures and different backgrounds.”

“I’m very proud of the team I built. They keep me from worrying because I can rely on them. One secret is if you are able to build a very good team, then your work becomes much much easier,” he concluded.