Toyota PH rolls out 2021 update of PH-made Innova

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has launched the 2021 update of its locally manufactured multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) — the Toyota Innova.

“The introduction of the New Innova could not have been timelier as the current situation has allowed us to appreciate moments shared with our families and loved ones,” said TMP first vice president for marketing Sherwin Chualim.

“As we slowly go back to the roads to rediscover the happiness of travelling together, it is important to have a car that can keep us safe, while providing power, comfort, luxury, and style. The new Innova has all that and more.”

Assembled in TMP’s manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the new Innova has come a long way compared with its practical and well-loved predecessors – the Tamaraw FX and Revo. The MPV made its debut in the Philippine market in 2005.

“Reaching up to 240,000 proud Innova owners to date and catering to a wide range of needs and preferences of Filipino families and drivers, the Innova indeed raises the flag, and symbolizes excellence in the local manufacturing industry,” added Chualim.

Starting at P1.18 million for the J MT variant, the updated features of the 2021 upgrade make the well-loved MPV safer, sportier, and even more capable to take on daily mobility needs, whether for practical use or for family leisure.

The new Innova is available in six diesel engine variants – V AT, G AT and MT, E DSL AT and MT, and J MT.

The New Innova comes with a new front grille and bumper accented by LED headlamps and LED front fog lamps (for V grade), as well as redesigned side turn signal lamps made to look more aggressive and eye-catching.

Daytime running lights on the V variant further accents the dynamic look and visibility, and completes the stronger front of the Innova. For a more defined and functional look, the rear combination lights also get a black outline redesign for V and G grades. V grades get 17” alloy wheels while G and E grades get newly-designed 16” alloy wheels.

With a 2.8L diesel engine and available drive modes (Eco and Power), the new Innova has Push Start and Smart Entry (for V variant) and features smartphone applications with Apple Carplay and Android Auto compatibility (for V, G, and E variants).

The V and G grades get a classier interior look with the new two-tone Noble Brown + Black color. The V variant gets second-row captain seats, and all variants enjoy efficient luggage space.

The foldable seat back table with cup holder (for V and G grades) gives passengers a convenient place to put on-the-road snacks or gadgets and other items.

All variants come with SRS airbags (7 for the V variant), 3-pt. ELR seatbelts, Anti-Lock Brake System with Brake Assist and Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill-Start Assist Control.

V and G variants also now come with reverse camera to allow drivers to see the rear view better when moving backwards. These variants’ clearance and back sonars will also guide its users with audible warning to make every movement safer for all the vehicles’ occupants.

The New Innova will be available in all of TMP’s dealerships across the country starting February 20, 2021. Customers may also view the interior and exterior in 360 degree views, calculate payments, and submit inquiries direct to any preferred dealer via https://toyota.com.ph/innova.