Fitbit smartwatch for kids to release in PH

Consumer electronics and fitness gear maker Fitbit recently announced that it will be releasing a smartwatch from its Ace series in the Philippines. Targeting the younger market, the Ace 3 is equipped with the brand’s well-known long battery life and fitness tracking features, with expanded animated clock face options and accessories to motivate kids in expressing their personal style.

Starting this March 31, the Ace 3 smartwatch will retail for P4,730 and features a swim-proof design and daily active minutes set for kids. The activity and sleep tracker built-in is recommended to be used by kids ages six and up, and can be customized for school time.

“As families continue to navigate remote learning and social distancing guidelines, it is a constant challenge to keep kids moving, motivated and happy, while trying to balance the time they spend on screens for school as well as free time,” said James Park, VP, GM and co-founder of Fitbit.

The Fitbit Ace 3 has a daily reminder for 60 active minutes which translates to at least 250 steps an hour. Users can check stats on the bright 1.47″ Oled touchscreen with a 240×240-pixel resolution. Although it lacks a heart rate sensor, the Ace 3 will come with a physical home button similar to the Ace 2, and features a pedometer, sleep monitor, and dedicated sports modes.

“We’ve infused Ace 3 with experiences that bring more fun into kids’ day-to-day lives to help them, and their parents, reconnect with the joy of movement, helping instill important, foundational healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”

Through the Fitbit app, kids can also connect with parent-approved friends and family and engage in friendly competition via Family Face Off challenges, and celebrate milestones with virtual badges and trophies. The Ace 3 will also be the first wearable to collaborate with the Minions brand.

Starting this March 31, the Fitbit Ace 3 will be available at major local retailers Digital Walker, Lazada and Shopee, retailing for P4,790 with the classic silicone bands with bumper design in Black with Sport Red clasp or Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green clasp color options.