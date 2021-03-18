PODCAST | Dr. Cynthia Mamon says her IT career had ‘unorthodox’ beginning

In the male-dominated technology industry, companies are continuously trying to close the gender gap. Aside from gender inequality in STEM professions and workplace discrimination, there is also a lacking in female mentors and icons especially in IT.

For the ninth episode of IN BETWEEN, co-presented by Newsbytes.PH and Tech Sabado, Dr. Cynthia Mamon shares her journey that led her to become one of the biggest female IT movers in the country, from her unexpected foray to technology, to bagging the biggest IT government projects in the Philippines.

“I started with PCAARD (Philippine Council for Agriculture and Resources Research and Development) under the Department of Science and Technology. I started as a student assistant. Working as a student assistant in a very new council under the department, we really had to do almost everything,” Mamon recalled.

From preparing a cup of coffee for her superiors and photocopying a variety of documents, Mamon quickly rose to being in charge of preparing the budget for all the agencies that were seeking funding through the Department of Science and Technology.

“As soon as I graduated, they made me research assistant. You’ll be surprised that my bachelor’s (degree) was Home Technology, majoring in Foods and Nutrition. I never studied computers. I never had any course involving computers in college.”

She finished her course on food and nutrition research at the University of the Philippines where she also competed in university-wide swimming competitions and was part of the UPLB Filipiniana Cultural Dance Troupe. Despite all these, Mamon was able to do part time work as a student teacher for the university’s Department of Physical Education.

When the department’s first director general Joseph Madamba posed a question on who will lead the organization’s computerization initiative at the time, she was quick to raise her hand and even quicker in creating the management information services (MIS) unit that eventually became its own division where she was named as its division director.

“I created a unit of which I became a director for. That was the start of computerization in PCAARD. I was one of the first ‘Unix’ users in the government. We used Xenix, a derivative of Unix, and we developed the National Agricultural Research and Resources database,” she explained.

While working in the government, Mamon finished her MBA for agribusiness management in the University of the Philippines Diliman campus. Before working for Sun Microsystems Philippines Inc., she received a certificate on Information Systems Specialist Program from the George Washington University in the US.

During the 1980s, PSPI was born and started out as a local distributor for Sun Microsystems. The company was put up by racing and tech pioneer Augusto Lagman and Mario Mamon, Cynthia’s husband. The company operated under a different business model at the time. While Sun subsidiaries were fully owned by Sun, PSPI was under a joint venture agreement that was then adapted by other countries.

“Sun Microsystem Philippines started as Philippine Sun Systems Products, then it became PSPI, and then it became Sun Philippines. Simply because Sun US thought that we were a very loyal partner as a reseller, it was at the time that HP created their own office…instead of putting a subsidiary office, they placed money into PSPI.”

All throughout the company’s entire timeline, Cynthia Mamon was the only one who held the title managing director, before the company was acquired by Oracle. And while other Sun Microsystems subsidiaries across the globe struggled, Mamon’s SunPhil managed to stay afloat with big-ticket government and telco contracts in the Philippines.

“There were few vendors who believed that government projects will succeed. But I used to come from government. I had successful IT projects. So, in the same aspiration, I really bid for government projects to prove that government IT projects, when properly done, can be successfully implemented.”

To date, Dr.Cynthia Mamon has been the chief operating officer for Enchanted Kingdom Inc. for 12 years and running. By the end of the interview, she also mentioned that on April 25, Enchanted Kingdom will be unveiling a new German-made spinning coaster ride to mark the theme park’s 25th anniversary.