PODCAST | Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue points out the potential of countryside ICT development

In the spirit of the international women’s month, Newsbytes.PH and Tech Sabado continues to highlight how Filipino women in tech manage to rise in a male-dominated industry. For the tenth episode of IN BETWEEN, Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue enlightened the viewers on how she pushed local government units to support investments in ‘cost-efficient ICT infrastructure, systems and resources.’

Atty. Jocelle Batapa-Sigue co-founded the National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) and put up the Bacolod-Negros Occidental Federation for Information and Communications Technology (BNEFIT). She developed the Negros First CyberCentre in 2016, and brought the first Technology Business Incubator (TBI) for tech startups in the province.

In 1990, she took up a Bachelor of Arts degree for Political Science at the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos in Bacolod City. She then proceeded to study law at the University of St. La Salle (USLS) as part of the institution’s pioneering batch. After passing the 1997 Bar Examinations, she was officially admitted to the Bar on May 7, 1998.

“The biggest influence in my life is really my father since he really wants me to be a lawyer. He, and even my grandparents, felt that because I’m a woman I had to be strong and backed by credentials.”

Atty. Batapa-Sigue received several employment opportunities based in Metro Manila, but she opted to stay in Negros Occidental. During her college years, she worked as a reporter and news writer for ABS-CBN TV 4. Her first occupation after passing the Bar was serving as an in-house counsel for the legal department of Victorias Milling Company, Inc. (VMC).

During her stint in VMC, she was invited by one of her professors from law school to substitute for a class. After seeing her potential in being able to reach her students in a more engaging way, she was given a proctorial seat in USLS.

“To this day, I teach legal research and legal ethics. While I was working in VMC, which is an hour and a half away from Bacolod, everyday I would drive back to Bacolod to teach.”

In 2001, Batapa-Sigue entered Philippine politics by running for a city council position in Bacolod. At the time, she was unable to be part of the 12 elected councilors, so she took the opportunity to get a clearer picture of the current reality surrounding her. Instead of being frustrated on her loss, she ran again in 2004 as an independent candidate where she successfully won the race.

“I won and became number four, from number 18 (spot in the 2001 elections). My 2004 appointment was the start of my mission for information and communications technology.”

Since 2004, Batapa-Sigue served for a total of nine years as a city councilor where she prioritized transforming Bacolod as the go-to destination for ICT-related employment opportunities and investments. Her brainchild, the BNEFIT, was birthed on 2008 and eventually morphed with similar bodies from other cities that led to the inception of National ICT Confederation of the Philippines.

Some of her many feats in office include the co-authoring the creation of Information & Communications Technology (ICT) Council & Development, as well as establishing the Bacolod City Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Training Scholarships for Contact Centers, Software Development, Game Development, Animation and other IT Courses.

Throughout her entire career in government, Batapa-Sigue actively led the coordination and implementation of both national and local ICT programs and projects, believing in the potential of a developed countryside ICT.

In 2016, she was an awardee of the Outstanding Women in Nation’s Service (TOWNS) for her role in the country’s information and communications technology. In the same year, she founded the Philippine ICT Innovation Network that aims to promote collaboration between local ICT champions in making solutions and strategies for the new digital norm.

“My dream for the Philippines is that we look at the example of other countries, where every area has a niche. The country will be more prosperous if all provinces work together.”