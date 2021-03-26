Dell’s PowerEdge portfolio gets a 2021 revamp

Dell Technologies intends to address the next-generation computing needs of its clients by boosting its PowerEdge server series to handle more data-intensive workloads, while enhancing security and automating IT infrastructure at the same time.

Data today is created in utilized in more places than ever before, and the challenge lies in how quickly organizations can act on this. Dell Technologies sees the future of the IT industry in advanced automation, that is why it will be leveraged by the new PowerEdge servers to deliver accelerated data insights.

The company boasts that the new PowerEdge servers have the highest performance to date. According to Chris Kelly, vice president at Dell Technologies Data Center & Compute for Asia Pacific & Japan, enterprises are faced with fresh IT challenges as both the volume and velocity of data continues to accelerate. Because of this, businesses gain actionable insights from multiple sources of data.

“This is the broadest PowerEdge portfolio ever announced. Our new platforms have been engineered to deliver truly adaptive compute capabilities and enable intelligent systems that will create an autonomous compute infrastructure optimized for modern applications – however demanding or complex those may be. These advancements will enable our customers to maximize productivity, become more agile, and accelerate innovation within their organizations,” Kelly remarked.

With Dell EMC OpenManage Enterprise, PowerEdge servers and systems management eliminate dozens of steps with autonomous compute, bringing in more time savings for the business that leads to a more self-managed infrastructure that is self-provisioned and self-deployed.

The PowerEdge servers optimize the latest technologies from AMD and Intel. PowerEdge R6515, for example, features 3rd Generation AMD EPYC processors to accelerate data processing capabilities by up to 60% in big data Hadoop databases. This results in quicker insights for organizations.

Meanwhile, PowerEdge R750 with the upcoming 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, offers greater performance in solving massively parallel linear equations to support computational-heavy workloads.

PCIe Gen 4.0 also doubled the performance of the new PowerEdge servers over the previous generation, now with the option to add up to six accelerators per server needed for data-intensive workloads. PowerEdge R750xa, Dell’s accelerator-optimized server, is also powered by the 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and supports up to four double-wide GPUs and six single-wide GPUs.

For remote and harsher environments, the ruggedized Intel-based PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 servers are able to match enterprise performance and security, with an added durability factor. Inside its hardened chassis, it can support multiple accelerators to keep up with growing edge-based workloads.

Dell EMC PowerEdge R7525, R6525, R7515 and R6515 servers with 3rd Generation AMD EPYCTM processors are now available worldwide. Dell EMC PowerEdge MX750c, R750, R750xa, R650 servers with 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors are planned to be released in May. Dell EMC PowerEdge R750xs, R650xs, R550, R450, and the ruggedized PowerEdge XR11 and XR12 have planned availability in the second quarter of 2021.