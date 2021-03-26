Samsung unveils new Galaxy A roster for 2021

Smartphone giant Samsung is finally bringing in 5G support to a midrange level smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. This device shares the same price tag with the new Galaxy A72 at P23,990 suggested retail price, and is available in an LTE variant retailing for P18,990. The three devices continue the series’ identity, marketed for its water resistance, display quality, camera performance, and long-lasting battery life.

All three smartphones will be equipped with the same IP67 water and dust resistance, Super Amoled display with high 800 nits of brightness and 1080×2400 resolution, Samsung’s own One UI 3.1 built on top of Android 11, 64MP quad camera setups with 4k@30fps recording, under-display optical fingerprint sensors, USB Type-C 2.0, and a wide variety of color options.

“Samsung strives to give consumers what they want and need most. That’s why we set out with a vision for the Galaxy A series to democratize Galaxy innovations for everyone. The Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 encapsulate the Galaxy brand philosophy with cutting-edge innovations, services and features at an accessible price,” said Dr. TM Roh, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Communications Business.

Both the Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. These two weighs exactly the same at 189g, and have the same 6.5-inch screen. However, the 5G variant puts out a higher 120Hz screen compared to the 4G version’s 90Hz. Since the Galaxy A52 5G supports a faster connection, it comes with an 8nm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor paired with an Adreno 619 GPU, while the Snapdragon 720G and Adreno 618 is equipped to the Galaxy A52 4G.

The screen protection for the Galaxy A72, on the other hand, is not specified. It is equipped with the same processor and GPU combo seen at the A52 4G variant, has a larger 6.7” screen with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, but a lower pixels-per-inch density. All three come with a hybrid dual Sim tray with a shared slot for memory expansion.

The new roster also supports NFC functionality. The Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G share the same rear camera configuration down to the bone, while the Galaxy A72 ditches the ultrawide shooter for an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom. Some camera features on the three devices include night mode with multi-frame processing,

4K videos that can be transformed into high-res images through 4K Video Snap, AI-powered scene optimizer, optical image stabilization, AR Emoji, and My Filter.

When it comes to the battery, the Galaxy A72 offers a slightly higher 5000mAh battery to the Galaxy A52 5G and A52 4G’s 4500mAh, although all three charges at 25W capacity. The new Galaxy A Series will be available in Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White color options. Until April 4, purchases of any of the three new smartphones will come with a free Galaxy Buds+ when ordered through Samsung.com while purchases in Samsung Authorized Online Stores will include an Itfit Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker.