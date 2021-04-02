Hygiene firm teams up with AIM to help PH startups

To mark its silver anniversary, homegrown hygiene company Sanitary Care Products Asia (SCPA) has announced a tie-up with the Asian Institute of Management-Dado Banatao Incubator (AIM-DBI) for a program aimed at helping local startups.

Screenshot shows (from left, top) event host Bianca Gonzalez, SCPA founder Renato Sio, SCPA president Ven Sio, and AIM-DBI executive director Prim Paypon

SCPA is the manufacturer behind local hygiene brands Sanicare, Femme, Tisyu, Cheers, Naturale, and Jade.

SCPA chairman and founder Renato Sio and president Venjosef Sio announced an initiative called HIIGENE or Human Investment x Impact Grant for Entrepreneurship and Empowerment, which seeks to provide opportunities to deserving local start-ups.

Also present in the launch was AIM-DBI executive director Prim Paypon, founder of non-profit organization called The Dream Project PH.

This is the first time that AIM-DBI will emphasize people management philosophy as their top criterion, fully integrating SCPA’s DNA in the program..

Through HIIGENE, qualified start-ups have the chance to hone their leadership skills and grow their businesses through a three-month long AIM-DBI mentorship program. Also, up to three companies can be awarded cash grants of up to P500,000 each to fund their businesses.

The accelerator program’s activities are all set and scheduled for the rest of the year. Interested start-ups from AIM-DBI’s pool of 2018 alumni to 2021 enrollees may send in their applications starting April 1 until April 30.

The applications will undergo a rigid screening to make sure the grant will be awarded to those who fit the core philosophy of both SCPA and AIM-DBI. The awarding of grants will follow in June, ending in October with a culminating activity to highlight the winner’s progress.

“What sets HIIGENE apart from other grants are these: First, this is the only time a local company is collaborating with a business school incubator work with startups as a pioneering business-academe-and-startup partnership,” Paypon said.

“Second, when you talk about financial grants or competition grants here and abroad, we always talk of the innovation of the product or the technology; you rarely come across – and probably this is the first of its kind in the Philippines – where the focus of the grant is going back to the people who keep the company thriving and growing. These set #HIIGENE apart from the rest of the financial grants.”