REVIEW | Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon 13ITL5 laptop

The latest addition to the Lenovo Yoga family is a productivity laptop with a slightly heavy P74,995 price tag. Its ultra-light design at 34g short of a kilogram and the overall sleek and straightforward profile is an eye-catching feature of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon.

Running the show are advanced specs on paper – an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Intel Evo platform, Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of memory, and 1TB M.2 SSD storage.

Starting with the most noticeable aspect of the premium laptop, the Moon White finish on the lid is achieved by applying three layers of intense heat on top of what the brand claims as ‘aero-grade’ carbon fiber material. Despite this, even with the magnesium-aluminium alloy bottom, the build feels plasticky upon first impression. Because of the weight, it gives the illusion that the laptop is fragile, but real-world usage proved otherwise.

The material may not feel solid and stable, but it does the job of being portable, akin to carrying an oversized but thin college notebook. Opening and closing the lid at different times showed that it can definitely keep up with its durability.

The small 13.3” 2.5K IPS display provides accurate color reproduction which can be handy when editing photos or videos on-the-go, and the combination of slim side bezels and wide-viewing angles makes for a pleasant multimedia experience. The chiclet keyboard with white backlight lacks a numpad, but blends well with the surface color when unfolded.

The ports department is heavily lacking to justify the shape and thin profile. For an expensive laptop, the user gets three USB-C ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack which results in the use of bulky dongles. It does shine in productivity and portability, but connectivity and convenience are where the Slim 7 Carbon drops the ball.

For a lightweight device, it packs a punch when it comes to sheer performance and battery life. It features blazing-fast boot up times, a high single-core score but mediocre multi-core, a good integrated GPU output, and decent battery.

Conclusion

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is a looker, and while not budget-friendly, can handle demanding tasks with ease. It is well-built, performs without hiccups, and has a good battery life – making it a suitable partner for productivity on-the-go. The device suffers from a lack of ports, a consequence of its slim profile. As a result, its reliance on dongles ultimately defeats the purpose for which it was built.