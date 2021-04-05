Asus to unveil new generation of 5G-powered ROG Phone series

A new generation of Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) flagship gaming smartphones is set to be unveiled on April 10 through a digital event premiering on the official Asus ROG Facebook page. The new devices will include the ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate .

The ROG Phone 5 series will run on the 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform manufactured through 5nm process and features the chipmaker’s top-of-the-line 6th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, 3rd generation Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System, its first triple Image Signal Processor system, Variable Rate Shading, 6GHz capacity with Wi-Fi 6E, and Controlled Capture technology support.

The display situation is similar for all three smartphones. The ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5 Pro, and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate sport a 6.78″ Samsung Amoled panel with a 2448 x 1080 screen resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is capable of reaching 800 nits of brightness for outdoor use and peaks at 1,200 nits. The screen also features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, Always-On HDR, and glove touch.

The ROG Phone 5 series is equipped with dual USB Type-C ports located at the side and bottom of the devices, a large 6000mAh battery capacity, NFC functionality, ROG UI built on top of Android 11, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 24MP front-facing camera, and symmetrical dual front-facing speakers. Both the Ultimate and Pro come with 512GB of storage, while the vanilla ROG Phone 5 has 256GB.

While the official price has not been revealed yet, the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will arrive in a single Storm White color variant, the ROG Phone 5 Pro in Phantom Black, and the ROG Phone 5 in both Phantom Black and Storm White. Both the ROG Phone 5 Pro and ROG Phone 5 supports up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM while the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is equipped with 18GB LPDDR5 RAM.

During the online event, event page attendees and viewers will get a chance to score official Asus merchandizes like the ROG Ranger RGB Backpack, ROG Polo Shirt, ROG Hoodie, and even the ROG Phone 5 itself, by guessing the correct price of each device along with the hashtags #ROG, #ForThoseWhoDare, #ROGPhone5, and #ROGGuesstimate2021.