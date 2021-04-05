NPC probing breach of 879,699 Facebook accounts in PH

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) said on Monday, April 5, that it is validating information claiming 879,699 Facebook accounts of Filipinos were compromised as part of the large-scale breach affecting 533 million global users in the social media platform.

“Initial information shows that the data leaked includes phone numbers, full names, location, e-mail addresses, and biographical information of users across various countries,” the privacy body said in a brief media statement.

The NPC said it has reached out to the data privacy officer of the Facebook Philippine to gather more information on the matter.

“As we await more answers, we highly encourage Facebook users to be more cautious online. We reiterate the need for the regular changing of passwords and the activation of two-step authentication of accounts to safeguard their personal information,” it stressed.

An online report from Business Insider said that user in a low level hacking forum on Saturday, April 3, published the phone numbers and personal data of hundreds of millions of Facebook users for free online.