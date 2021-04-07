Globe rolls out new tool to track, control data usage

Globe Telecom said it had introduced Data Manager, a new feature in its GlobeOne app that allows customers to track and control their data usage.

The Ayala-owned telco said Data Manager provides Globe Prepaid and TM customers on Android a comprehensive understanding of their data consumption by showing its breakdown.

It gives them, the company said, a view of the frequently used apps and lets them select which apps can consume their data. This allows customers to use their data only for activities that are important to them, it said.

“We really care about empowering our customers at a time when uncertainty is so prevalent. Technology enables us to serve their needs through simple yet powerful features that are within their reach,” said Beck Eclipse, Globe chief customer experience officer.

Globe said there are some cases when customers are unaware that their data is being used up by background apps that continuously run even when closed, resulting in a perception that their data is being eaten up despite having no usage. This, it said, can be stopped by Data Manager, giving customers the assurance that their data will not be wasted but instead maximized.

“Over the past year, we have seen how connectivity has become increasingly critical. We are committed to continuously enhance our channels to enable customers to stay on top of their Globe account and keep them connected,” added Eclipse.