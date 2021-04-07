Need alerts on Taal Volcano? There’s an app for that

A local software firm has created a new mobile app called TaALERT which gives real-time updates about Taal Volcano’s activities, including information on disaster preparedness and risk areas.

The app, developed by Teralogix, is an all-in-one platform that compiles all reliable information and news about the Taal Volcano from scientific resources. Its creator said TaALERT has easy-to-use features that can help users prepare for disaster, communicate with their LGUs and family members, and also give aid to those in need.

TaALERT is equipped with a real-time updated map that shows the user’s location relative to confirmed volcanic activity. Reflecting Phivolcs’ published hazard zones, the in-app map allows users to see how far they are from a potential hazard, keeping users informed on what is happening at the moment, and helping them decide on whether evacuation is necessary.

Other than an information bank, the app also serves as an alert system that allows LGUs to send emergency alerts in the event of a disaster. The app can also pinpoint user location, and can direct users to the nearest evacuation sites or pickup points during an emergency. Emergency hotlines are also easily accessible for everyone.

“With TaALERT, LGUs have access to information regarding users’ updated safety status, aiding them in disaster response and management. Users may also join Safety Groups, where they can monitor the status of their family and friends, as well as facilitate possible group evacuations,” Teralogix said.

TaALERT is currently available for Android users via the Google Play Store.