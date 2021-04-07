Payment firm JustPayto taps MultiSys to expand online services

Local online service payment provider JustPayto is adding more online services to its platform after tapping homegrown software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation.
Through the partnership, JustPayto users will offer an array of payment options via Visa or Mastercard, bank transfer, over-the-counter, or other e-money services.
“Now more than ever, we endeavor to introduce a cohesive and user-friendly system to allow everyone to conveniently transact with each other, and later on widen our reach to support more Filipinos nationwide,” JustPayto president JP Tamayo. “With MultiSys’ technological capacity and expertise, our company is confident that our goal to provide our customers with convenience and ease of transactions will be fulfilled.”
JustPayto is licensed and regulated by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.