PODCAST | Accenture Philippines exec Ambe Tierro shares how her fascination with computers led to decades-long career in tech

Ambe Tierro is the current managing director of Accenture Technology Philippines, but she has held numerous titles in the same field – whether she was in S.G.V., or Andersen Consulting that ultimately became what is now known as Accenture. Over the past 30 years she bore witness to the growth of what would be one of the well-known consulting and processing technological companies in the world, and became one of the top female tech executives in the country today.

She officially joined Accenture in 1990, tasked to work on several large-scale systems integration and outsourcing engagements for key clients in the Utilities and Communications industry. Alongside this, she also led the Philippines Delivery Center’s Systems Integration Service Group and CMT groups, as well as its delivery innovation and industrialization program.

Her interest in technology was sparked after writing code for the first time at the young age of 13. Even though young Ambe did not have the means to use her own personal computer, when her first school computer code compiled, ran, and did what she programmed it to do, she knew she was hooked.

“My fascination with computers started in high school. I studied at Malate Catholic School. I joined the computer club – it’s the only air-conditioned room in school and I liked spending time there. It was fairly new in the 80s. It was not very common to have personal computers at home so these black and green boxes were very magical for me.”

This fascination with computers is what eventually led Tierro to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science from the De La Salle University in 1986. Since she particularly preferred subjects that revolved around logic instead memorization, Tierro knew that the detail-oriented practice suited her.

Her first job straight out of college was in S.G.V., and Andersen Consulting was an offshoot of the company’s management services division. Andersen Consulting would then be known globally as Accenture. In a sense, Tierro explains that she never really quit, staying with the same company that changed only its name but not its identity.

“I joined SGV in 1990, we were called Technical Staff I – that’s a programmer job. In La Salle, SGV would host career fairs and career talks. I attended one of those career talks and I was very interested about this company because they said it’s about meritocracy. I liked that you can get promoted based on your abilities, not because of who you know.”

After years of constantly learning and mobbing forward with her career, Tierro became the Application Services lead for the Accenture’s Communications, Media & Technology (CMT) department. She was responsible for growing the systems integration, application outsourcing, and testing business.

She also became the lead for the Technology Delivery Center in the Philippines, tasked with operations, strategy development and execution, delivery and capability development for the delivery center.

“The Philippines is one of the most important locations for Accenture. I think we’re the second-largest now, after India. My role is critical for our global delivery so I’m very focused in making sure we continue to build our capability here so that we can showcase what Filipinos can do globally.”