HMD Global has new Nokia device for every price segment

Finnish mobile brand HMD Global recently held its largest smartphone launch to date, unveiling six new devices all at once — from the entry-level C-series, the G-series mid-rangers, and the top-of-the-line X-series.

The Nokia C10 and C20 will feature smartphone essentials running Android Go, while the G10 and G20 will have large batteries for longer usage. The X10 and X20, meanwhile, is where Nokia adds its flagship Zeiss optics, premium-grade functionalities, and extra durability.

The announcement is part of HMD Global’s launch of HMD Mobile, its new no-strings-attached SIM subscription service that will initially be made available in the UK. According to HMD Global CEO Florian Seiche, this is the company’s next big step in its start-up journey and not just a regular product launch.

“We want people love their phones. The launch of HMD Mobile, a milestone in our journey to a holistic provider of all things mobile amplifies this, and it is only the beginning. We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do, Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind. And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability,” Seiche said.

The company’s portfolio will now be streamlined to three distinct series moving forward, with the security offering running on all three smartphone families. The X-series will be the ‘drop zone’ for all high-end partnerships of the brand with companies like Qualcomm and Zeiss. The G-series, meanwhile, will be the focus of value-for-money balance which is a heated competition space for several smartphone brands today.

“Millions of people rely on a Nokia device for their everyday needs, from basic connectivity, to payments and creativity. We care about people trusting their phone. That’s why our industry-leading security offering runs across the new X, G and C ranges – everyone deserves to feel safe. We care about people keeping their phone for longer. These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability. And we want people to continue to love their phone,” said HMD Global CMO Stephen Taylor.

As the flag-bearers of the premium line, the Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 for starters will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G platforms. Zeiss Optics handles the helm in the photography and videography department, and both phones come with the Nokia phone promise of clean Android One UI with three years of regular security and software updates.

The Nokia X20 will arrive in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue color options, in 6/128GB and 8/128GB memory configurations, starting May this year. Meanwhile, the Nokia X10 in Forest and Snow color options, and in three memory configurations — 6/64GB, 6/128 GB and 4/128GB, will be arriving later in June.

The Nokia G10, meanwhile, is set to arrive in select markets late this April. It will be available in 3/32GB and 4/64GB, in Night and Dusk paint jobs. The more premium G20 will arrive later in May, in higher 4/64GB and 4/128GB memory configurations, and in Night and Glacier color options.

The entry-level C20 and C10 are both coming in June, in 1/16GB, 2/32GB and 1/16GB, 1/32GB and 2/16GB memory configurations respectively. The brand’s Nokia Lite Earbuds (BH205) are already available globally Polar Sea and Charcoal colour options. Finally, global roll-out for the HMD Mobile service is expected to be announced at a later date.