Lenovo enters e-scooter market with M2 Electric Scooter

Tech firm Lenovo has entered the electric mobility transport sector with its brand-new M2 Electric Scooter, which focuses on rider safety and protection in an all-premium chassis.

The M2 Electric Scooter is priced similarly to Xiaomi’s Electric Scooter 1S, a brand already known for competitively-priced electric scooter offerings in the country. With a price tag of P19,995, the M2 comes with a 350W motor and 7.5Ah high-capacity battery – enabling it to reach speeds of up to 25 km/h and distances around 30km in a single charge. In the software aspect, Lenovo added its own intelligent battery management system for common electric issues.

“Through the M2 Electric Scooter and our other smart devices, Lenovo continues to transform the way people live, work, and play as we reshape expectations and experiences to empower customers with smarter productivity, smarter entertainment, and smarter living for all,” said Michael Ngan, Lenovo Philippines president and general manager.

To provide better acceleration and speed while in motion, the M2 uses a cruise control function, a feature that can be handy for long-distance rides and preventing hand fatigue. Speed shifting support, meanwhile, allows quicker gear changing for users. All vital information is displayed on an LED screen – from speed, mileage, gear used, and remaining battery life. This function, along with other devices and accessories, can be connected through mobile app control.

“The M2 Electric Scooter is in line with Lenovo’s unwavering dedication to constantly innovate and challenge conventions through our products. The ongoing health crisis highlighted the need to connect and do things smartly and safely,” Ngan said.

Other features include a triple-brake and triple-damping system combo, IP54 dustproof and waterproof rating, up to 120kg weight support, and a one-step folding system.