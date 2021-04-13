MSI opens first authorized repair services outside Metro Manila

Gaming laptop maker MSI has officially announced its partnership with selected authorized service providers to make repair services more accessible for its partners and customers outside Metro Manila.

Starting on the second week of April, authorized service providers in Albay, Cagayan, Cebu, and Zamboanga will now accommodate MSI laptops for repairs. This allows a faster turnaround time for the whole service process. Other target areas set for expansion are Baguio, Tacloban, Iloilo, and Davao.

“This is a huge step for us because apart from enabling people with the best technology, we also recognize the importance of efficient service and bringing it nearer to our customers. We want to help in ensuring their laptops are taken care of and it will be run at its best to give productivity for every user,” said Rhyan Sy, MSI Philippines product manager.

MSI users outside Metro Manila can now expect a faster turnaround time as they can go directly to an authorized partner around their area for unit assessment and provide proof of purchase for warranty purposes. Safety protocols are strictly enforced and observed in the authorized service locations for the safety of the public.

Moreover, customers in NCR can get repair services through MSI’s pick-up service. This is available for selected MSI laptop models that are still covered by the warranty.

For more information about MSI’s Authorized Service Providers, customers may reach MSI at the following channels: