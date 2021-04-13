SAS names tech exec Aileen Rodriguez as new managing director for PH

Analytics software firm SAS announced on Tuesday, April 13, that it has appointed veteran tech executive Aileen Rodriguez as the new managing director for the Philippines.

SAP Philippines managing director Aileen Rodriguez

Rodriguez, a former software chief of IBM Philippines, will take the post left vacant by the departure of industry old hand Ryan Guadalquiver who is now the country advisor of AI firm LivePerson.

In her role, Rodriguez will lead the Philippine team to expand the SAS market presence in the country, as well as to drive channel partnership development and enhance customer satisfaction. This includes empowering Philippine organizations and businesses to leverage on digital strategies and derive actionable insights through SAS advanced analytics technologies including machine learning and AI, the company said.

“During my career I have seen many organizations across the Southeast Asia region prosper from undertaking their digital transformation journey. In the Philippines, our pandemic-driven lock-down has exposed many businesses to the digital economy, accelerating digital transformation. There are many opportunities for SAS to help Philippine companies through advanced analytics and empower them with insights for timely business decisions. I look forward to helping more customers transform their businesses with SAS,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will report to SAS vice president for Asean Remco den Heijer. “Aileen’s deep experience in the technology industry in the Philippines and across the region gives her a depth of insight that will position her to bring the SAS business in the country to the next level, and effectively address the challenges our customers are facing today,” said den Heijer.

Rodriguez has more than 20 years of experience leading some of the biggest global technology companies at both the regional and country level. Prior to her appointment at SAS, she was the country general manager for NTT Philippines and the Asean executive for software channels at IBM Philippines.

Before that, she served as country manager for IBM’s Software Group in Manila, as well as the country manager for financial services sector for the Philippines and Vietnam at IBM.

She graduated from the Ateneo de Manila University with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Management Engineering.