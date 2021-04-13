UNBOXING | Realme C25 budget smartphone

Realme Philippines will officially be lifting the veil on its newest entry-level device from the C-series family on April 15, 2021. The realme C25 is a budget smartphone built around toughness, as it is the first ever smartphone offering to be rated by TÜV Rheinland with high reliability and durability. It will also feature the brand’s staple large-capacity battery and competitive gaming performance in the budget segment.

While the price remains to be announced as well, the realme C25 is expected to arrive in two color options – Water Blue and Water Gray. We will be unboxing the Water blue variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

“We are excited to announce that realme Philippines is launching a new powerful yet attainable device that will help Filipinos achieve a highly digital lifestyle this year. As the first smartphone certified with high reliability by TÜV Rheinland, the realme C25 is ready to match the daily hustle of Filipinos,” shares realme Philippines vice president for marketing Austine Huang.

Alongside the realme C25, the brand will also be debuting its Buds Air 2 and Air 2 Neo series noise-canceling earbuds, as part of its growing AIoT device ecosystem.